President Hichilema revokes appointment of Zambia’s High Commissioner to Tanzania and many others

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema has with immediate effect revoked the appointment of some of Government officials including Benson Chali who has been Zambia's High Commissioner to Tanzania.

According to a statement signed by Special Assistant to President and Spokesperson, Mr Anthony Malama, stated that other government officials whose services have been terminated include Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia’s various mission abroad and Permanent Secretaries.

The statement noted that the move is part of President Hichilema promise of delivering servant based leadership that focuses on optimising value for citizens, in the manner that various government ministries function.

“President Hichilema explained that terminations of some of government officials has also been necessitated in order to entrench a new culture of accountability in the way that government works at Permanent Secretaries level and at senior government level."

“He (president) says this is in order to foster a new culture of economic diplomacy underpinned by meritocracy, and to optimize the value delivered from Zambia's various diplomatic relationships around the world,” the statement read.

President Hichilema has terminated the service of 13 ambassadors who include; Chali (Tanzania), Anthony Mukwita (Germany), Emmanuel Mwamba (Ethiopia), Martha Lungu (Switzerland), Professor Nkandu Munalula (Belgium) and Paul Mihoba (UK).

Others are Winnie Chibesakunda (China), Judith Kapijimpanga (India), Emmanuel Chenda (Zimbabwe), Daniel Chisenga (China), Alfreda Kasembe (Brazil), Ibrahim Mumba (UAE) and Goodwell Lungu (Botswana).

Mr Hichilema became Seventh President of Zambia after he defeated Edgar Lungu, securing 2,810,777 ahead of his predecessor who had 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters.

After having contested five previous elections in 2006, 2008, 2011, 2015 and 2016, on August 16, he dinally won the 2021 presidential election with over 59 percent of the total votes.

