President Magufuli appoints Bashiru Ally new Chief Secretary and Ambassador

Friday February 26 2021
Dr. Bashiru Ally Kakurwa.

Summary

  • President John Magufuli on Friday appointed the ruling party (CCM) secretary general Bashiru Ally to be the country’s chief secretary to replace John Kijazi who passed on last week.
By Evagrey Vitalis

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa the new chief secretary and ambassador.
Before the appointment, Dr Bashiru was the Secretary General of  Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).
Dr Bashiru replaces Engineer John Kijazi, who passed away on February 17, 2021.
The appointment of Dr Bashiru takes effect from today, February 26, 2021 and he will be sworn in on Saturday, February 27 at  9am at the Dar es Salaam State House.


