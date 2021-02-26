President Magufuli appoints Bashiru Ally new Chief Secretary and Ambassador

By Evagrey Vitalis More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Pombe Magufuli has appointed Dr Bashiru Ally Kakurwa the new chief secretary and ambassador.

Before the appointment, Dr Bashiru was the Secretary General of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Dr Bashiru replaces Engineer John Kijazi, who passed away on February 17, 2021.

The appointment of Dr Bashiru takes effect from today, February 26, 2021 and he will be sworn in on Saturday, February 27 at 9am at the Dar es Salaam State House.



