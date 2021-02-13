President Magufuli mourns demise of retired judge

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today, February 13, 2021 sent his condolences to the Chief Justice of Tanzania, Judges, and all the staff of the Tanzanian Judiciary following the death of former Tanzania High Court Judge Regina Rweyemamu.

This came after the Tanzanian Court announced the death that occurred today on February 13, 2021 in the morning at Kitengule Hospital in the Tegeta suburb of Dar es Salaam City.

"I have received this report with great sadness, I offer my condolences to you and to all the Judges and Court staff, may God place the soul of the deceased in eternal peace," mourned President Magufuli.

The funeral ceremony of the deceased is at her Mbweni home in Dar es Salaam.

Also, the Tanzanian High Court extended its condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives and friends following the demise.



