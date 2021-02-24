President Magufuli officially dissolves Dar es Salaam City Council

By Emmanuel Mtengwa More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has on Monday February 24, dissolved Dar es Salaam City Council and upgraded Ilala Municipal Council to Dar es Salaam City Council.

According to the statement released by the minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo the decision come into effect from today Wednesday.

His decision comes hours after he announced his wishes to dissolves the country biggest City Council.

The head of state hinted his intention to dissolve the Dar es Salaam City Council earlier in the day during the inauguration of the newly constructed Ubungo Interchange which he has named after the fallen Chief Secretary John Kijazi.

In his speech President Magufuli hinted that he would dissolve the City and pointed out his choice to upgrade one municipal into city council

“I want one Municipality within Dar to be upgraded to a City and the other to remain as Municipalities and I think Ilala is the most suitable as for now because it is in the middle’ announced President Magufuli during his speech.