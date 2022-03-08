President Mwinyi reshuffles Zanzibar cabinet

By Paul Owere More by this Author

The President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi has on Tuesday March 8, 2022 made a reshuffle in his cabinet dividing the former Ministry of Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children into two.

In a statement issued by Chief Secretary Zena Said, President Mwinyi has also shifted other ministers into different positions and appointed four new Ministers and seven new Deputy Ministers.

In the new appointment Jamal Kassim Ali becomes Minister of State, Office of the President - State House. Prior to the appointment, Jamal was the Minister of State, Office of the President, Finance and Planning.

Masoud Ali Mohammed becomes Minister of State, Office of the President Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments of SMZ, whereas Haroun Ali Suleiman becomes Minister of State, Office of the President, Constitution, Law, Personnel and Good Governance.

Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga on the other hand has been named Minister of State, Office of the President, Labor, Economy and Investment, with Dr Saada Mkuya becoming Minister of State, Office of the President, Finance and Planning Hon, Dr. Saada Mkuya Salum.

Prior to the appointment, Dr. Saada was the Minister of State, Office of the First Vice President.

Harusi Said Suleiman replaces Dr Saada in the office of the First Vice president.

Hamza Hassan Juma has been named Minister of State, Office of the Second Vice President in charge of Policy, Coordination and House of Representatives.

Simai Mohammed Said now becomes Minister of Tourism and Antiquities replacing Lela Muhamed Mussa who has been named Minister of Education and Vocational Training.

In the reshuffle Dr Khalid Salum Mohamed has been appointed Minister of Works, Communications and Transport, prior to the appointment, Dr. Khalid was the Minister of State, Office of the second Vice President in charge of Policy, Coordination and the House of Representatives.

Minister in charge of Blue Economy and Fisheries is Suleiman Masoud Makame. Prior to the appointment, Suleiman was the Minister of Water, Energy and Minerals

Shamata Shaame Khamis is the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock, whereas Tabia Maulid Mwita is the Minister of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports.

He has named Rahma Kassim Ali Minister of Lands and Housing Development. Prior to the appointment, Ms Rahma Kassim was Minister of Works, Communications and Transport.

Nassor Ahmed Mazrui ow becomes Minister of Health. Prior to the appointment, he was the Minister for Health, Social Welfare, the Elderly, Gender and Children, a ministry that has now been divided.

The new Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children will be held by Riziki Pembe Juma who was Minister of Lands and Housing Development.

Omar Said Shaaban becomes Minister of Trade and Industry Development whereas Shaib Hassan Kaduara becomes minister of water, energy and minerals.



