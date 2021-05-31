President Samia appoints Camilius Wambura as new DCI

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promoted Senior Assistant Police Commissioner (SACP), Camilius Wambura to the rank of Police Commissioner (CP) and then appointed him to become the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The appointment comes just few days after Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro appointed Commissioner Wambura as Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander.

Wambura will replace Robert Boaz who was the DCI.

A statement issued on Monday May 30, 2021 by the director of communications at State House, Gerson Msigwa stated that President Samia has also promoted Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Hamad Khamis Hamad to Police Commissioner (CP).

The statement stated that after the promotion President Samia has appointed him Head of the Police Finance Commission and Logistics.

Previously, Hamad was Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations at the Zanzibar police head office.

In another development the President has revoked the appointment of Simiyu Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Azza Hamad and appointed Prisca Kayombo to replace her.

Advertisement

Prior to the appointment, Kayombo was the Chief of Staff, Ministry of Finance and Planning.

“Azza who served as a Member of Parliament for special seats will be reassigned to other responsibilities,” the statement read in part.

