President Samia appoints new Electoral Commission Chairman

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Court of Appeal Judge Jacob Mwambegele new chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Judge Mwambegele who has served at the Court of Appeal for five years takes over the NEC reigns from Judge (rtd) Semistocles Kaijage who finished his five-year tenure on Monday, December 27, 2021.

Judge Kaijage assumed leadership of the electoral body on December 20, 2016.

The head of the state has also promoted High Court Judge Sam Mpaya Rumanyika to serve in the Court of Appeal.

The appointments was announced through a statement issued by Director of Presidential Communication, Jaffar Haniu on Monday.

President Samia also appointed Judge Mwanaisha Kwariko a member of NEC replacing Judge Mwambegele.

Meanwhile, the President has also appointed Prof. Khamis Dihenga the Chairman of the Higher Education Students Loans Board (HESLB), replacing Prof. William Anangisye whose tour of duty has ended.

Prior to his appointment Prof Dihenga was a lectuare at Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA).

In another development, President Samia has also appointed Dr Mussa Kissaka Chairman of Board of Directors at the E-Government Agency (eGA).

Prior to his appointment, Dr Kissak was an Assistant Lecturer at the University of Dar es Salaam.