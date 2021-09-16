President Samia appoints new NDC chairman

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Thursday September 16, appointed Dr. Yamungu Kayandabila the new chairman of the National Development Corporation (NDC) board of directors.

Dr Kayandabila is the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) deputy governor.

Director of Presidential Communications Jaffar Haniu, said in a statement on Thursday.

Dr Kayandabila succeeds Dr. Samuel Nyantahe who has served the position since July 20, 2016.

In addition, the head of the state has also appointed Dr Naomi Katunzi as the Chairperson of the council of Institute of Adult Education for another three years.

“The appointment took effect from September 14, this year,” read part of the statement.