President Samia appoints new TRA deputy commissioner

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Tuesday January 18, 2022 appointed Mcha Hassan Mcha the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Deputy Commissioner.

According to a statement from State House, signed by Jaffer Haniu, the Director of Presidential Communication, State House said that before his appointment, Mr Mcha was the Control and Enforcement Commissioner TRA.

“His appointment started effective December 5, 2021," reads part of the statement.

Mr Mcha rplaces Mr Msafiri Lameck Mbibo who has been appointed the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals

In another development, President Hassan has appointed Ambassador Celestine Joseph Mushy to be the new ambassador for Tanzania in Austria.

Before his appointment he was the assistant administrative secretary for the office of the Regional Commissioner Mtwara.

“His appointment started January 14, this year,” read part of the statement.