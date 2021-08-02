President Samia arrives in Rwanda for two-day state visit

Kigali. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday morning arrived in Kigali Rwanda to start a two-day State visit.

She was received at Kigali International Airport by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Vincent Biruta.

On her first day, President Suluhu will be received by her host, President Paul Kagame at Urugwiro Village, for a tête-à-tête followed by bilateral talks.

The Heads of State will then address members of the press and witness the signing of several bilateral agreements.

Later in the day, President Kagame is slated to host the visiting president and her delegation for a State Banquet at the Kigali Convention Centre.

According to the programme, on the second day, the two Heads of State are expected to visit several companies in various sectors including the Special Economic Zone which is home to 120 companies with activities ranging from manufacturing, agro-processing and education among others.





PHOTO | STATE HOUSE



The overall purpose of the visit, according to officials, is to strengthen ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Some of the major Tanzanian businesses operating in Rwanda include Azam Group, Bakhresa, Matelas Dodoma, among others, while Rwandan companies like Sulfo Rwanda, and Pharmalab, have established footprint in Tanzania