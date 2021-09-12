President Samia drops three cabinet ministers, appoints new AG

In the reshuffle, Dr Stergomena Tax becomes Minister of Defence and National Service, two days after she was sworn in as Member of Parliament.

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu has on Sunday September 12, made a mini-cabinet reshuffle dropping three cabinet ministers and appointing a new Attorney General.

In the reshuffle, Dr Stergomena Tax becomes Minister of Defence and National Service, two days after she was sworn in as Member of Parliament.

Dr Tax replaces Elias Kwandikwa who passed away on August 2, this year while undergoing treatment in Dar es Salaam.

Dr Tax who is a former Executive Secretary of Southern African Development Community (Sadc), becomes first female ever to serve in the sensitive position.

The reshuffle was announced through a statement issued by Director of Presidential Communication, Jaffar Haniu.

The changes also see a rebound of Bumbuli MP, January Makamba to the cabinet as Minister for Energy replacing Dr Medard Kalemani.

On the other hand Prof Makame Mbarawa becomes the new minister of Works and Transportation replacing Dr. Leonard Chamuriho.

Prior to the latest appointment, January Makamba had served as Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environmental Affairs), before his appointment was revoked by late President John Magufuli.

President Samia also appointed Dr Ashatu Kijaji as Minister of Communication and Information Technology replacing Dr Faustine Ndugulile whose appointment has been revoked.

In another development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has also appointed Dr Eliezer Feleshi as the new Attorney General (AG).

Dr Feleshi replaces Prof. Adelardus Kilangi who has been appointed ambassador.

Prior to his appointment, Dr Feleshi was the Principal Judge of the High Court.

According to the statement, the new AG and other new appointees will be sworn in on Monday, September 13, at 11:00am at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.



