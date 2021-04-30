President Samia elected CCM new party chairperson

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Friday, April 30, 2021 been elected the new CCM national chairperson by 100 percent of 1,862 who cast their vote.

The landslide victory was announced by member of the party's Central Committee (CC) and National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai during the ruling party's extra-ordinary meeting held at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Centre.

Announcing the results, Mr Ndugai said total general members were 1,876 and legal votes cast were 1,862.

"There were no votes against her that were cast. Therefore, Ms Hassan has garnered all 1,862 votes which is equivalent to 100 percent of cast votes," announced Mr Ndugai.

Earlier, Speaker of the Zanzibar's House of Representatives Zubeir Ali Maulidi declared victory of Ms Happiness Mgongo and Ms Rehema Simba as new members of the National Executive Council (NEC) after collecting 839 and 867 votes respectively defeating four other candidates.

Defeated candidates and their votes in brackets are; Kulwa Majiyabululu (403); Ashraf Sadru (434); Nguvu Chengula (542) and Salumu Ngezi (577).

