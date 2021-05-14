President Samia graces Eid Baraza, says government following up on Covid vaccines

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that the government is following up on Covid 19 vaccines that are available in other countries to see if they can order for Tanzanians.

She was speaking today, Friday May 14, 2021 while addressing Eid Council coordinated by The National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata), at the Karimjee Grounds in Dar es Salaam.

In her speech, President Samia reiterated that as a nation they cannot receive everything from outside especially the Civid 19 vaccines without conducting an internal assessment to see what is suitable for the Tanzanian population.

“Covid 19 has affected the entire world, in order fight against it we have to join other countries in fighting the pandemic. I thank Bakwata and other religious leaders for always reminding Tanzanians to take precaution against this disease.”

“You have warned on Covid-19 vaccines and I take that, one thing I want to assure you is your government is listening and will take actions and we will not receive everything they give us. So as far as vaccines are concerned we will follow up and make sure it is suitable for our people,” she said.

In other news, President Samia said the government will make sure there is freedom, justice and democracy in the country.

