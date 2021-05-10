President Samia graces Mapunda funeral

By Alfred Zacharia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday led mourners to pay their last respects to a renowned entrepreneur and media stakeholder, Ms Teddy Mapunda.

Alongside her were former President Jakaya Kikwete and his wife Salma Kikwete, Dar Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Siro, family members and her workmates from public and private firms.

Ms Mapunda, the managing director of Service and Montage, passed away on Tuesday night at Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where she was rushed for treatment.

She is survived by her husband Mr Nestor Mapunda and two children Tevin (20) and Naisor (15).

According to her first child, Tevin, Ms Mapunda’s death occurred at 11pm at Agha Khan Hospital due to heart problems and diabetes.

“It was a day when my mother was serving an iftar at Serena Hotel. She suddenly fainted at 8pm after her heart stopped beating and she was rushed to hospital where she was confirmed dead,” he said when profiling his mother.

Dead at the age of 46, she was the last born of the four children, according to him.

“Mother started her education journey in 1981 and completed her Bachelor’s degree in 1995. She worked with different public and private institutions within and outside the country,” he said.

She had 20 years of leadership experience in public relations. She was also the Vice Chairperson for the Road Safety Committee in Kinondoni Region.

She had previously served as a Board Director at Tanzania Tourist Board, a Board Member at Governing Body of Mpingo Conservation and Development Initiative.

Among other boards that Teddy had served includes TPS Eastern Africa (Serena Hotels), an Advisory Board Member at Why Africa Now in USA and a Founding Member - Young Executive (YES) - Tanzania.

“Later, she with my dady found the Montage Limited, a multi-dimensional consultancy and creative agency based in Dar es Salaam, providing direct jobs to more than 40 people,” he said.

Nestor Mapunda, her husband said the company was responsible for organising top government events and other individual events.

“I remember during the 2020 general elections, my wife (Teddy) travelled all the country with the former president John Magufuli and I was with the current President Hassan who was the Vice President at the time,” he said.

“Your death is a big blow to me and our children. I real love you Teddy and I will not forget you,” he said as he was paying his last respect to his deceased wife.

Preaching at the farewell mass yesterday, Father Joseph Matumaini from St Joseph’s Cathedral yesterday said there is no common age for death.

“There is a notion that it is not a normal thing for a person to die at a young age, but it is not true. Even Jesus died at 33,” he said.

He said death has no limits, but people must be prepared to die and get a second life in heaven.