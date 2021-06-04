President Samia grants permission to embassies to import Covid-19 vaccine

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has granted permission to embassies and international institutions in Tanzania to import Covid-19 vaccines for their citizens and employees.

President Samia made the remarks on June 4, 2021 after she received the proposed Work Plan that includes finding resources to fight against the pandemic, presented at the State House, Dodoma by Special Committee on Covid 19 led by the Chairman, Professor Said Aboud.

"Embassies and International Organizations have been allowed to bring in the vaccine for their citizens and workers to comply with the procedures of their countries and organizations as well as to eliminate disturbance in their work because of not being vaccinated," she said.

The vaccines, however, will be delivered under the control of the Ministry of Health.

She has also received recommendations of the work plan for the coordination of vaccine provision presented by the committee of experts she formed for advising the Government on the response to the pandemic.

In the recommendations, the committee has proposed various ways that will enable the Government to raise funds from within the national budget and various development partners including international organisations and the private sector for medical equipment, training and coverage.



President Samia congratulated the committee for its work and directed the Minister of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima to prepare a document to be submitted to the Cabinet for discussion and later the Government to make a decision on the committee's proposals.

On May 17 this year, the committee completed the task of conducting an assessment of the disease and submitted a report to President with a total of 19 recommendations.

President Samia announced the formation of the committee on April 6, a few weeks after her inauguration, with a strong emphasis on fighting the pandemic through scientifically methods.

Advertisement



