President Samia has a good opportunity to secure her legacy, says Lipumba

Dar es Salaam. Civic United Front (CUF) chairman Ibrahim Lipumba yesterday said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has a chance to build a vibrant economy and strong democratic governance. These would see President Hassan standing a better chance of winning the MO Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership, according to the Economics professor.

The MO Ibrahim Prize is awarded to a former African executive head of state or government based on his/her performance in the areas of good governance, upholding democratic elections and respect of leadership term limits.

Prof Lipumba was speaking yesterday in an interview with journalists of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) during his tour of the publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and MwanaSpoti.

Commending the peaceful power transfer following the death of President John Magufuli last March, Lipumba said that, on assuming office, President Hassan pledged to build a conducive environment for business and investment, as well as meet with leaders of various groups, including political parties.

“Surprisingly, the administration has come up with unfriendly economic policies, including imposing a mobile money levy, property tax and a fuel levy,” he said.

“Tough conditions have been extended for political parties to carry out their activities on the excuse that the government should be left to build the economy first. My belief is that a strong economy is built under strengthened democracy, good governance and the participation of all the citizens.”

The Economics professor called on President Hassan to revive the Union constitution writing process, and facilitate the provision of an independent electoral commission in order to strengthen national unity.

“I still have confidence in the President; she still has time. I will encourage her to use the available opportunity to change the current situation, build a strong economy, good governance and participatory democracy - thereby standing a good chance to win the Mo Ibrahim Leadership Prize,” Lipumba said.

Speaking on the country’s national debt, Prof Lipumba advised the government to significantly increase export volumes in order to generate more foreign currency for servicing the debt, which reached $26 billion in December 2020.

That amount is up from the $3 billion recorded in 2007 following former President Benjamin Mkapa’s debt exemption efforts.

“Unfortunately, the country is implementing development projects that haven’t enabled the economy to grow by 8-10 percent. Therefore, the focus should be on increasing export volumes,” he said.

He warned that failure to take appropriate measures would plunge the country into serious economic hardship like Zambia.

Regarding the 2021 Finance Act, Prof Lipumba urged the government to review its policies and regulatory frameworks, saying they had not created a truly conducive business and investment climate as had been promised earlier.

The good professor said that, since most Tanzanians are engaged in entrepreneurship, introducing mobile money services and property tax through electricity bills - as well as increasing fuel levy - was unfriendly to prosperity.

He said increasing fuel levy amidst price hikes in the global market would adversely affect the transport and transportation sector - and, instead, suggested that the tax base could be widened by introducing a special tax on traders who fail to maintain books of account.