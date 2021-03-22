President Samia Hassan has a message for her doubters

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dodoma. Tanzania’s President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has today March 22 reaffirmed her willingness and readiness to lead the nation.

During her speech at a State funeral to bid final farewell to the late President John Magufuli, Samia, standing boldly on the podium, deemed it necessary to silence her doubters and critics by reassuring Tanzanians that the person standing before them is the President.

Her reassurance was met with applause from those present, which included at least 10 African Heads of State including Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa Mozambique’s Fellipe Nyusi and Emerson Mnagangwa among others.

She said she was continuing from where the late president had stopped a message that was echoed by almost all the other speakers who encouraged her move on towards making Tanzania a great nation that Magufuli had dreamt of.



