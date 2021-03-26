President Samia Hassan to fulfill promises made by Magufuli to Chato residents

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has assured Chato residents that the promise made to them by the late President John Magufuli to turn the District of Chato into a region will be implemented.

Speaking today during the funeral service for the late Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she will make sure all the promises made by Magufuli were fulfilled.

"Let me assure the people of Chato that we will implement all the promises he made to his people and all that is in the CCM election manifesto,” she said.

Regarding Chato she said she is aware that the process has begun so she asked them to submit to the government the process to know whether it meets the criteria to become a region.

"If the criteria are met we will complete it, if it does not meet we will advise them on how to do it,” she said.

Adding, "Today I am in Chato for the third time, the first time I came to the 2015 campaign, the second time during the passing of Magufuli’s sister,”.

She said the last time she was there President Magufuli showed her the family grave yard, and she did not think that in a short time they would come to lay him to rest him in the same place.



