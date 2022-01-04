President Samia hints at major cabinet reshuffle

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Tuesday January 4, hinted at cabinet reshuffle eight months after she made the first mini-reshuffle following her ascendancy to power in March 2021.

She said the intention is to go with like-minded people who care about the development of Tanzania and not those who are speculating and strategising about 2025 General Election.

Outraged by statements by the Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai who is also senior members of the ruling party CCM, the President said what was happening signals at 2025 election fever.

She said this was her eighth month in office and that she had been studying her appointees for a while.

"I want to tell you that I will bring a new list soon and release those who want to strategise for 2025. I want to remain with people who are focused to deliver," said President Hassan, adding, "all those that I feel can go with me to deliver development to Tanzanians I will go with them."

"But for all those whose focus is on 2025 I will give them the opportunity to go and prepare well out there," she stressed.

President Hassan was speaking when she met cabinet ministers, regional commissioners, regional chairpersons of ruling CCM and other senior government officials at State House in Dar es Salaam to review progress in implementation of projects, including fight for Covid-19 financed by the $567.25 million IMF loan.

According to the President there is a clique that started the murmurs immediately after she was sworn in saying it was a transitional government.

"When you handed me this burden I began to hear some whispers from some lawmakers that this is a transitional government. I took a careful look at the constitution but I did not find a section on transitional government.”

She also hinted at some circles who had graded her in the early days of her tenure, thinking she would fail.

She spoke of how one wise man who made a courtesy call at her office once told her that her troubles would not come from the the opposition but instead will come from those in green shirts (CCM's colours).

This comes a day after Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, sought to clear the air by apologizing, after he was quoted last week as saying that the government borrowing so reckless and that the country risks being auctioned to repay the loans.

President Hassan emphasized the importance of borrowing by stating that given the current needs, the country must borrow for the future of its economy.



