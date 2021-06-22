President Samia holds talks by phone with China's Xi Jinping

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday held telephone talks with her China counterpart, President Xi Jinping, and agreed to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

During their conversation, President Xi pledged to broadly open China’s market for Tanzanian products and increase its investment to the country in the industrial sector. A statement signed by Presidential Communications director Jaffar Haniu availed to The Citizen says that the two leaders agreed to promote bilateral relations in economy, culture and international cooperation areas.

“In the discussion the People’s Republic of China has promised to support efforts of the sixth phase government in the implementation of development projects in different sectors,” according to the statement. President Xi congratulated President Hassan for assuming leadership roles following the demise of the fifth phase President John Magufuli and conveyed his condolences. According to the State House statement, President Hassan seized the opportunity to congratulate the Communist Party of China (CPC) for commemorating its 100th anniversary. “President Hassan has promised to uphold the fraternal and historical relations between CPC and the ruling CCM,” Mr Haniu said in a statement.

Dr Magufuli died on March 17, 2021 at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital in Dar es Salaam, where he was receiving treatment.

His farewell was held in Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Zanzibar and Mwanza before his national burial held on March 25, 2021 at his home village of Chato in Geita Region.

China exported $3.81 billion worth products to Tanzania in 2019 with the main exported commodities being rubber footwear ($145 million), synthetic filament yarn woven fabric ($114 million) and rubber tires ($101 million).

According to the China-Tanzania trade report China’s export to Tanzania increased at the rate of 16.8 percent annually in the last 24 years from $91.8 million in 1995 to $3.81 billion in 2019.



