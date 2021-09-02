President Samia in the list of 100 most influential women in Africa

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been named in the list of top 100 most influential women in Africa alongside other Tanzanians.

Other Tanzanian women named in the list are executive secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, Elizabeth Mrema and director of the Department of Control of Neglected Tropical Diseases at the World Health Organization (WHO), Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Dr. Mwele Malecela.

The list released by Avance Media, a PR and Rating firm, “presents a summary of women who have climbed the corporate ladder, started their own businesses, or have been at the forefront of decision making both locally and internationally.”

Other accomplished leaders on the list include; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf- Former President of Liberia, Sahle-Work Zedwe- Ethiopian President, Angele Makombo- President, League of Congolese Democrats, Aja Fatouma Tambjang, Former Vice President of Gambia and Amina J Mohamed- United Nations Deputy Secretary General.

But also the list includes Artist Angelique Kidjo from Benin and Aya Namakura a French-Malian singer.

The selection criteria included excellence in leadership and performance, personal accomplishments, commitment to sharing knowledge, breaking the status quo and bringing an accomplished African Woman.

Avance Media has indicated that the nominees will be expected to offer mentorship to selected young women leaders through the firm’s ‘Be A Girl’ mentorship program.

“Through our Be A Girl Mentorship program, we would offer mentorship opportunities to selected young women from the continent who will be able to connect with our honourees in our quest to produce more successful African women,” says the firm.

Notable personalities to be featured on the ranking include but are not limited to: Presidents, Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists but must be individuals of distinguished personalities in their field of work.