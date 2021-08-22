President Samia issues directives to new appointees

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday issued strong directives to the newly sworn in Judiciary executive officer, three envoys and Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF) Chief of Staff.

She issued the directives at State House shortly after swearing in the new Judiciary boss Elisante Ole Gabriel and TPDF’s chief of staff Lieutenant General Mathew Mkingule.

Others are Tanzania envoy to the US Elsie Sia Kanza and her Italian and Turkey counterparts Mahmoud Thabit Kombo and Yakub Hassan Mohamed respectively.

Speaking during the event, President Hassan told Prof Ole Gabriel that he was facing the responsibility of dispensing justice to Tanzanians and addressing the challenge of congestions in prisons.

“Being the head of public service in the Judiciary, you are responsible for improving working environment, the welfare and ensuring duties are executed diligently and ethically,” she said.

She said Prof Ole Gabriel was also supposed to effectively and efficiently supervise reforms undertaken by the Judiciary through construction and rehabilitation of the high court, resident magistrate and district court facilities.

The Head of State said the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and mobile courts should be promoted in urban areas in order to improve and speed up dispensing of justice.

President Hassan directed envoys to implement the country’s economic diplomacy, hinting of revival plans to the policy in order to accommodate emerging issues of national interest.

She asked envoys to strengthen diplomatic relations and cooperation with foreign countries, protect the country’s interests and those of Tanzanians in the diaspora.

“You are also charged with attracting trade, foreign investment, tourists and employment opportunities from international organizations,” she said.

“We’ve been campaigning for the election of candidates from other countries in the region. You should now bring the opportunities and leave us with the task of picking qualified ones,” she said.

Specifically, she directed Ms Kanza to use her experience and advice on how the country could benefit with global financial organizations: the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Use your experience of serving as Zanzibar’s Tourism minister to attract more tourists from Italy and other countries you are charged to represent the country,” she told Mr Kombo.

According to her, ambassador Mohamed was directed to strengthen diplomatic ties between Tanzania and Turkey, the country she described as among the fastest developing countries in the world.

She said apart from implementing the country’s standard gauge railway (SGR) project, Turkey was good in ICT, therefore investment attraction efforts should go alongside the focus of promoting partnership in implementation of different development projects.