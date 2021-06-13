President Samia launches BOT’s Mwanza building

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Mwanza. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on June 13, 2021 inaugurated Bank of Tanzania (BOT) office building in Mwanza at an event that was witnessed by thousands of the city's residents.

The building was reportedly constructed at a cost of more than Sh42 billion.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mwanza Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel said BOT's decision is an indicator of economic growth recorded in the region and the Lake Zone in general

"It is an indicator of the expansion of economic activities for the people of Mwanza region and the Lake Zone with a strong commitment to the management of the financial sector, especially major financial institutions, to ensure the security of capital," he said.

Gabriel has promised President Samia on behalf of the citizens and the RCs of the Lake Zone regions not to let her down by ensuring they stimulate economic growth of the people .

He said the construction of the BOT Mwanza branch is a sincere intention of President Samia to see the country and the Lake Zone takes a step forward.