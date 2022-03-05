President Samia meets Mbowe hours after his release

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday March 4, met Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe at the State House in Dar es Salaam a few hours after he was released from custody after more than 200 days.

It was not clear which side initiated the meeting after the two looked to be in a jovial mood.

A statement and photographs issued by the director of communications State House were released about five hours after Mbowe was released from prison after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dropped a terror case against him and his co-accused.

The State House statement says that President Samia spoke to Chadema chairman on the importance of working together to build Tanzania with mutual trust and respect on the basis of justice.

Mbowe on the other hand thanked President Samia for showing concern while acknowledging that the main basis for building Tanzania basing on justice.

In the statement, Mbowe is quoted saying that they had agreed to conduct civilized politics and that he was ready to work with the Government to bring about development.

