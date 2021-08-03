President Samia mourns defence minister Kwandikwa

By Jacob Mosenda More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today August 3, 2021 sent condolences to the Chief of Defense Forces, General Venance Mabeyo following the death of the minister of Defense and National Service, Elias Kwandikwa.

Reports of the death of Mr Kwandikwa have it that the Member of Parliament for Ushetu Constituency in Shinyanga Region, passed away on Monday night, August 2, 2021 at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.

In a statement sent to the public by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Jaffar Haniu today, President Samia said she was saddened by the news of Mr Kwandikwa's death due to his significant contribution to the public service.

"We have lost an important person whose contribution to the public service will never be forgotten. Mr Kwandikwa was a courageous leader who carried out his duties in accordance with the rules and regulations,” said President Samia.

In her message, President Samia called on the Defense chief, General Mabeyo, to extend her condolences to the family of the deceased, relatives, friends and all those affected by the tragedy.

Further, speaking to The Citizen's sister paper, Mwananchi by phone, the ruling party-CCM’s secretary for Kahama, Emmanuel Mbamange said the death of the Minister was a blow to Ushetu constituent, Shinyanga Region and the Nation as a whole and asked the people to be calm in this difficult period.

"We have lost a brave and vibrant leader; Ushetu has lost an MP, Kahama, Shinyanga and the Nation, all have lost a strong leader. We are shocked by the news of his death," said Mbamange