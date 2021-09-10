President Samia nominates Dr Tax Member of Parliament

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Friday, September 10, 2021 nominated Dr. Stergomena Tax as a Member of Parliament.

Prior to the appointment, Dr Tax was the Executive Secretary of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) a position she held until August 31, 2021.

According to the statement signed by Director of Presidential Communications, Jaffar Haniu, her appointment is among the 10 MPs that is granted by the constitution to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania.

MP-elect will be sworn in according to parliamentary rules and procedures.

Dr Stergomena was the first and only female SADC Executive Secretary in the 40-year history of SADC's.