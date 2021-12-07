President Samia on Forbes most powerful women 2021 list

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been named on Forbes’ list of world's most powerful women in 2021.

The list which includes politicians, celebrities and business women has been compiled for the past 18 years with billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott taking top position this year.

Scott is the third richest woman in the world, but it’s her unfettered access to that money—and her determination to donate it in a way that is meaningful and revolutionary—that puts her above the competition.

“We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” Scott said this summer.

Just behind her at number 2 is US vice president Kamala Harris, she has moved up one spot swapping places with Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank who is in the third spot.

The publisher says that while the people on the 18th annual list of the World’s 100 ‘Most Powerful Women’ come from 30 countries and territories and work across finance, technology, politics, philanthropy, entertainment and more, they are united by a sense of duty.

According to the editor, Maggie McGrath, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been instrumental in implementing Covid protocols in Tanzania.

“All of these women represent the driving thesis behind the compilation of the list: it’s not just enough to have money, or a position of power. A person must be doing something with their fortune, voice or public platform,” reads part of the statement.

The list also includes Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, whose outspoken adherence to freedom and democracy in the face of increased pressure from China vaulted her 28 spots to number Nine.