President Samia orders CAG to audit funds released by BOT between January and March

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today ordered the Control and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Edward Kichere to conduct a special audit on all the money that was released by BOT between January and March 2021.

The President was speaking after she had received the CAG and the PCCB reports for the year 2019-2020 at State House Chamwino, Dodoma.

“I now order you to work with the Governor of the Bank of Tanzania to put your eyes on all the money that was issued for development projects between January and March.”

According to her after receiving the executive summary she spent a good part of the night reading it.

“I came to realise that there are a number of issues that needs to be worked on immediately as advised by the CAG,” said President Samia Suluhu Hassan.





