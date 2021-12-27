President Samia pardons more than 5,000 prisoners

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has granted amnesty to 5,704 prisoners who were serving various sentences in different correctional facilities across the country.



Announcing the pardon to the public, Home Affairs Minister, George Simbachawene said President Samia has granted the executive clemency on condition that the inmates must have served a quarter of their sentence, but also if they were imprisoned before October 9, 2021.



The pardon is part of the nationwide celebrations to mark Tanzania's 60 years of Independence.