President Samia receives five new ambassadors

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan today received five new ambassadors at State House Dar es Salaam who reached out to present their credentials before taking charge of their missions in Tanzania.

The ceremony which was held today Monday May 10, 2021 later saw the envoys hold talks with the head of state on how to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with their nations.

The five new ambassadors according to the Director of Presidential Communication, Gerson Msigwa are first to be received by President Samia since she took oath of office on March 19, 2021.

Msigwa said the new envoys are Lebbius Tobias from Namibia, Mary O'Neill from Ireland, Dr Mehmet Gulluoglu from Turkey, Marco Lombard from Italy and Ricardo Mtumbulda from Mozambique.

“The discussion between President and new ambassadors focused on how to strengthen the relationship between Tanzania and their countries .The ambassadors thanked the President for receiving them and promised to ensure the relationship between their countries and Tanzania is strengthened,” he said.