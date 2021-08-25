President Samia receives five new ambassadors

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday received five new ambassadors at State House Dar es Salaam who presented their credentials before taking charge of their missions in Tanzania.

President Samia receives credentials from the new India's ambassdor to Tanzania, Biyana Srikanta Pradhan



The ceremony which was held on Wednesday August 25, later the envoys held talks with the head of state on how to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations with their nations.

President Samia receives credentials from the new Burkina Faso ambassador to Tanzania, Madina Diaby Kassamba Ganou



According to the Director of Presidential Communication, Jaffar Haniu the five new envoys are the second batch of ambassadors to be received by President Samia since she took oath of office on March 19, 2021

President Samia welcomes new The Netherlands ambassador to Tanzania, Weibe Jakob De Boer

Mr Haniu said the new envoys are Hamisu Umar Takalmawa from Nigeria, Biyana Srikanta Pradhan from India, Weibe Jakob De Boer from The Netherlands, Madina Diaby Kassamba Ganou from Burkina Faso who has residency in Kenya and Gaussou Touré from Guinea who has residency in Ethiopia.





President Samia welcomes new Guinea ambassador to Tanzania, Gaussou Touré





“The discussion between President and new ambassadors focused on how to strengthen the relationship between Tanzania and their countries,” said Mr Haniu.