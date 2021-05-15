President Samia rings changes of Regional Commissioners

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Zanzibar. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today May 15, 2021 made changes of Regional Commissioners with many being shifted to new stations as others retired from public service.

However, she brought in a few new faces in the administration, including opposition presidential candidate Queen Sendiga and Amos Makalla who makes a comeback after years in the cold.

Most of those who were left out in the 45-long list are 10 and were said to have attained their retirement age,including former ACT Presidential candidate Anna Mgwira.

In a press statement signed by the directorate of State House communication Gerson Msigwa, President Samia has appointed former minister Amos Gabriel Makalla as the new Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam who replaces Abubakar kunenge who has been transferred to Pwani.

This will be the second time that Amos Makalla serves as Dar es Salaam Regional commissioner after an earlier stint before he was appointed minister of sports during President Kikwete’s term.

In Dodoma, Anthony John Mtaka takes over as the new RC, before today he was in Simiyu whereas Albert Chalamila has been moved from Mbeya to Mwanza taking over from John mongella who has been shifted to Simiyu.

Amos Gabriel Makalla

Former Chadema and NCCR- Mageuzi's David Zacharia Kafulila becomes the new Regional Commissioner of Arusha taking over from Iddi Hassan Kimante who has retired.

In Kilimajaro, Steven Kagaigai who was secretary of parliament is the new regional commissioner; he replaces Anna Elisha Mghwira who has retired.

Adam Kigoma Malima formerly Mara RC, replaces Martin Reuben Shigella in Tanga, Shigella has been appointed Morogoro Regional Commissioner.

In Mbeya, Juma Zuberi Homera who was RC Katavi takes over from Albert Chalamila.

In another development, President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is currently in Zanzibar has appointed Makongoro Nyerere as the Regional Commissioner for Manyara replacing Mkirikiti who has been taken to Rukwa.

The only RC to survive the new changes is Kigoma's Thobias Andengenye who will continue at the same station.



