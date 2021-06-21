President Samia’s balancing act in appointment of DCs

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. It was a delicate balancing act for President Samia Suluhu Hassan in her appointment of district commissioners (DCs).

President Hassan brought in some CCM loyalists while, at the same time, she picked new faces that included broadcasters, artists and security officers who made up the new lineup.

But, the writing was on the wall for some CCM loyalists who had been considered for appointment as the President settled for at least five former political opposition members who had defected to the ruling party at a time when doing so was the order of the day.

Addressing Dar es Salaam elders on May 7, 2021 at the Mlimani City Hall, President Hassan hinted that she would make some changes that would go beyond loyalty to the party - and pleaded with the elders to bear with her.

“If your children will be touched by the coming changes, you should understand that we have done so for the good of the country, and not otherwise,” she told the elders.

“We will arrange ourselves in the available positions in order to build unity. Everybody should significantly contribute to the country’s development - but provided that they are of good character, free from ethical and security defects.”

On Saturday, Presidential Communications director Jaffar Haniu issued a list showing that CCM youth wing (UVCCM) national chairman Kherry James and his secretary general, Raymond Mangwala, had been named DCs for Ubungo in Dar es Salaam Region and Ngorongoro in Arusha Region respectively.

That appointment triggered animated debate on social media over the ruling CCM’s position regarding its view of the ‘one person, one post’ principle.

President Hassan also brought in five media broadcasters, including Azam Tv’s Fatuma Nyangasa and ITV’s Abdallah Mwaipaya who have been posted to Kigamboni and Mwanga districts respectively.

Other media broadcasters (and their new workstations shown in brackets) are the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation’s Gabriel Zacharia (Busega); Clouds Media Group’s Simon Simalenga (Songwe), and his former workmate, Hassan Ngoma (Ruangwa).

Mr Ngoma was elevated from the position of District Administrative Secretary (Das) appointed by the immediate-past President John Magufuli.

In a new appointment, President Hassan changed the workstation of artist and entrepreneur Jokate Mwegelo to Temeke District in Dar es Salaam Region, from Kisarawe in the Coast Region.

Bongo flava musician Nickson Simon - alias ‘Nikki wa Pilli’ - was appointed the new Kisarawe DC, while Miss Tanzania 2018, Basila Mwanukuzi, becomes the new Korogwe DC in Tanga Region.

Mr Juma Chikoka (alias ‘Mchopanga,’ prominent in movies produced by ex-Bongo movie star Steven Kanumba) has been appointed the Rorya DC in Mara Region. The artist - who used to act in scenes that depicted him as a security guard - ignited debate on social media over his level of formal education.

But, yesterday, Mchopanga told The Citizen in an exclusive interview that he is the holder of a Bachelor’s degree in Arts from the Bangalore University in India...

According to him, he is now scheduled for admission at the University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) for a Master’s degree in Public Relations.

The list also shows that some of the new district commissioners in Kigoma, Mara, Mtwara, Mwanza, Coast, Ruvuma, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Kagera regions come from members of the nation’s security organs... perhaps in noble efforts to strengthen security in the border regions.

In more or less similar vein, former Police Force spokesperson Advera Bulimba has been appointed Nzega DC.

Appointed DCs (with their respective workstations in brackets) are Colonel I. A. Mwakisu (Kasulu); Colonel E. M. Malasa (Kakonko); Colonel Michael Nyayalina (Buhingwe); Colonel A. J. Magwaza (Kibondo); Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mtenjele (Tarime) and Colonel Patrick Sawala (Tandahimba).

Others are Colonel Denis Mwila (Ukerewe); Captain Gowelle (Rufiji); Colonel Ahmed A. (Kibiti); Colonel Surumbu (Mkinga); Colonel Thomas (Nyasa); Colonel H. Maiga (Rombo); Colonel Mathias Kahabi (Ngara) and Colonel W. Sakullo (Misenyi).

Former Chadema secretary general Vincent Mashinji has been appointed Serengeti DC; Peter Lijualikali (Nkasi); Albert Msando (Morogoro); Joshua Nassari (Bunda), and Kalist Lazaro (Lushoto). All these were defectors from the political opposition.

Mr Nurdin Babu (Longido); Hashim Mgandilwa (Tanga) and Shaibu Ndemanga (Lindi) are long-serving DCs dating back to President Jakaya Kikwete’s regime (2005-2015).

The Head of State also remembered the ‘victims’ of the 2020 General Election processes, including Sophia Mjema (DC-Arusha); Dr Rashid Chuachua (Mbeya); Halima Bulembo (ex-CCM MP) and Ms Kemirembe Lwota (Biharamuro).

Yesterday, the minister of state in the President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (Poralg), Ms Ummy Mwalimu, thanked President Hassan for picking 43 women (30.9 percent) as DCs.

Mr Richard Mbunda of the Udsm said the president has picked DCs who fit her philosophy.

A University of Iringa (UoI) Political Science lecturer, Dr Frank Kimaro, said the list shows that the President has a broader list of qualified Tanzanians who could serve the country in different capacities, instead of just relying upon a few of her political party cadres.



