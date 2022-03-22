President Samia's directives set stage for change in conduct of politics

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday, March 21, set the stage for the conduct of ‘clean politics’ and raising democratic standards when she issued 10 directives for a special task force to work on.

The directives, issued to the task force that is chaired by Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, range from recommendations on new constitution, finalising preparation of regulations on political rallies, the kind of Independent Electoral Commission that is needed, improvement of the Election Laws and Regulations, to the best way to conduct local government elections.

The list of directives also include recommendations on how best to handle subsidies to political parties, general code of conducts for political parties, provision of education on political parties Acts, how to end corruption during elections and finding a way to enhance women participation in politics.

President Hassan issued the directives in Dar es Salaam while receiving resolutions from the task force in question that was formed to coordinate recommendations by democracy stakeholders in political parties.

The President ordered the task force to work on opposition political parties’ long-cry on demand for the new constitution and come up with concrete recommendations.

“We need concrete recommendations that will be shared with the public so that people can understand where we want to go,” said the Head of State.

However, she stressed, the government and the task force should first work on the aired recommendations, a move that would determine whether the country needed the new constitutions or not.

“If we work on the raised concerns now, maybe, in future we will not need the new constitution, but just need to improve some areas of the current one,” she said.

She added: “And even if we have to change the constitution in the future, we should just have a minor task to do so.”

On the improvement of the Elections Laws and Regulations, she tasked the task force to be clear on the areas that needed to be shaped.

“Maybe, if we make some amendments, noises over the need for the new constitution will come to an end,” the President betted.

On the question of the Independent Electoral Commission, she wanted the task force to define it and suggest on how it should look like and work.

She went further, directing them to take a look at other countries which are said to have the so-called Independent Electoral Commission and see if they were not going through the same conflicts during elections.

Reacting to the question of the need for the government to allow political rallies, she said, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliament) Pindi Chana in collaboration with the Tanganyika Law Society and Zanzibar Law Society were about to complete regulations that would guide political rallies.

“I believe that you started the work a long time ago and you will soon submit the draft to the respective channels for approval and thus allowing democracy to take its course,” said President Hassan.

However, she said, for politicians to play a clean game, she directed the political parties’ registrar and the special task force to sit with political parties and see how best they could go about it.

“There is a call for the General Code of Conduct to govern political parties, but I understand the political parties’ registrar has it,” noted the President, adding: “it is just a matter of improving it, if need be.”

She directed the respective authorities to come up with a General Code of Conduct that would be friendly and not aimed at killing political parties.

President Hassan also directed the task force to advise on how the government should respond to the question raised by political parties that they should all get subsidies to run their parties.

“It is difficult to do so because we don’t have enough money. For now, only strong political parties whose contribution is seen in the parliament, can get subsidies,” she said.

“But this does not suggest that we have to kill other political parties that do not qualify to access subsidies. And it is at this point that this special task force needs to advise us on how to go about it.”

President Hassan also urged the task force to work hard, identify and come up with the suggestions on how will Tanzania end corruption during elections.

Furthermore, she cautioned against the notion that only those with financial power will hold leadership positions, leaving those with empty pockets ending up dreaming to hold the posts.