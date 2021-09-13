President Samia's documentary attracts a delegation of 30 tour agencies to Tanzania

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A delegation of representatives from 30 tourism agencies in the US, France and Lithuania are expected to arrive in the country on November 23, 2021 for a weeklong visit to tourist attractions.

The delegation has been attracted by President Samia Suluhu Hassan's on-going documentary recording dubbed: ‘The Royal Tour’ aimed at promoting the country's tourism industry.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, September 13, 2021, the Kilimanjaro International Tourism and Safaris (Kits) chairman and chief executive officer, Mr Francis Malugu said the tourist agencies represent thousands of adventure travellers.

“They have confirmed that they will arrive in the country for a one week up close and personal familiarization of the Tanzania tourism destinations,” he said.

He said President Hassan's documentary recording influenced his company to engage in a mission to attract foreign travel agencies to sell Tanzania abroad.

“After learning of the presence of the Royal Tour initiative, Kits strategically approached a number of tour agencies and received a positive response from 30 of them,” he said.

Through the visit, he said Tanzania expects to be the preference of thousands worldwide travellers who come to the continent.

He said Kits will continue informing and influencing more US tour agencies to sell the country’s tourism destination by leveraging the Royal Tour documentary that showcases the Head of State giving welcoming notes to tourists from all corners of the world.

He commended President Samia’s decision and efforts to promote the sector that like other countries has been adversely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Malugu said the Royal Tour documentary will be leveraged in the Top Resa show in Paris next month, the Atlanta, Georgia and San Francisco, California as well as the National Tour Association (NTA) Annual Convention in Cleveland, Ohio that is expected to attract over 2,300 UK and Canada agencies.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) acting marketing director, Mr Felix John said the delegation was a promising move to the realization of the government’s target of attracting five million tourists and collecting $6 million by 2025.

For his part, the director of Wellworth Hotels and Lodges, Mr Sameer Ismail said his company would accommodate the delegation during their visit.