President Samia’s economic feat as she clocks one year in office

By Alex Nelson Malanga More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. A year ago this month, President Samia Suluhu Hassan assumed office with a full agenda: a pledge not only to fight the pandemic and support economic recovery, but also to rebuild the economy to produce long-term and more widely-shared growth.

In April, just days after the Head of State took the office from her predecessor, the late John Magufuli, outlined a raft of measures her government would take to stimulate economic growth, which has been adversely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Believing that creating a friendly business environment would provide a room for shaping the country’s economy, President Hassan in her maiden speech to Parliament articulated the need for the government to regain investors’ confidence.

One year down the line now, economists described the period as a “course of correction” with more hopes. The economist from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Abel Kinyondo, said President Hassan was living the economic diplomacy concept.

Starting from the early days of her administration, she has gestured that she would put a lot of emphasis on economic diplomacy.

She has done that by undertaking crucial visits and meetings which were expected to influence the trading partnership with the rest of the globe.

Advertisement

From holding meetings with key players in the international economy, to visits to Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, France and Belgium, the President is repairing ties with the outside world.

“The President’s approach of embracing economic diplomacy is a way to open up the economy and rebuild Tanzanian diplomatic relations,” noted Dr Kinyondo. As a result, the economy continued to recover from the impact of the pandemic, owing to re-opening of the global economy and the implementation of economic recovery measures.

Going by the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) data, the economic growth was 4.9 percent in the first three quarters of 2021 compared with 4.8 percent in the corresponding period in 2020.

This was contributed by construction, agriculture, mining and quarrying, manufacturing, transport and trade activities.

“In her one year in office, the President has been able to restore investors’ trust and confidence, thanks to continued efforts in improving the business environment” appreciated Dr Kinyondo.

She has managed to create a friendly taxation system and reduce bureaucracy in issuance of work permits and approval of investment projects, among others.

As it happens, business expert and economist Donath Olomi said President Hassan was taking Tanzania back to the right trajectory,

“She has been doing all in her power to build good relations with investors and cement international relations,” hinted Dr Olomi while applauding the President for embracing dialogue in addressing various issues.

Prof Haji Semboja of the State University of Zanzibar’s Economics Department commended the President for understanding that Tanzania could not work as an island. “She has been believing in global connectivity and that is why she keeps on redefining policies, laws and policies to cope with this modern world,” he noted.

Prof Semboja said: “If we are to take this country to the apex, we need good laws, policies, regulations, and professional and competent people.”

Applauding the government’s initiatives in attracting foreign investors, Dr Kinyondo, for his part, recommended that the government should apply the same efforts to attract local investors.

“We need to start producing local investors, billionaires and entrepreneurs with potential to graduate to middle and eventually large-scale,” said Dr Kinyondo.





As goods sign for its growth, the private sector credit growth maintained a strong recovery pace, recording an annual growth of 10 percent in the year ending January 2022, significantly higher than 2.6 percent recorded in similar period in 2021.

The strong growth was largely attributed to improving business conditions from adverse impact of Covid-19, coupled with accommodative monetary policy and supportive fiscal policy.

On the other hand, Dr Kinyondo said the President had a task ahead to control inflation and that imported inflation should not be an excuse.

The government should take down the pinch of inflation by taking measures like increasing salaries and cutting taxes and levies.

In January 2022, the twelve-month headline inflation was quoted at four percent, higher than 3.5 percent recorded in the corresponding period in 2021, mainly as a result of an increase in food prices, according to BoT.