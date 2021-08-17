President Samia’s latest appointments of ambassadors

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has today August 17, three new appointments of ambassadors to serve in the country’s foreign missions.

The president has appointed Elsie Sia Kanza as Tanzania’s ambassador to the Unites States, whereas Mahmoud Thabit Kombo has been appointed ambassador to Italy.

Tanzania's new Ambassador to Italy, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo



Also on the list is Lt Gen Yakub Hassan Mohamed who has been appointed Tanzania’s ambassador to Turkey.

Before his appointment he was the Chief of Staff in the Tanzania People’s Defense Forces (TPDF).

Tanzania's new Ambassador to Turkey, Lt Gen Yakub Hassan Mohamed



According to a statement issued by State House, President Hassan has appointed retired Judge Mohamed Chande Othman to be the head of Ardhi University while Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel to be the chief executive of Tanzania Court.

Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel. FILE | PHOTO

Prior to the new appointment Ole Gabriel was the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries (Livestock).

“Prof Ole Gabriel replaces Mathias Kabunduguru who has retired. He will be sworn in on August 21, this year at the state house together with three appointed ambassadors,” reads part of the statement.