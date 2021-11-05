President Samia's promise to petty traders in Dar

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday said the government will build a modern market in the city’s Jangwani area to accommodate petty traders who are currently being relocated from roadsides. She said the market will help them to carry out their activities freely and efficiently.

President Hassan also said the government has set aside Sh32 billion for construction of the Kariakoo market, which was closed since July this year after being gutted by a fire.

She made the remarks yesterday while addressing the petty traders at Coco Beach after inspecting the Tanzanite Bridge across the Indian Ocean.

“The government’s goal is to create a better environment for the petty traders, not to remove them or evict them. I thank the leadership of the petty traders for cooperating with the government - and things have gone well,” she said.

“I know there are those who do not agree with this. But, I want to assure you that the government’s intention is to provide the traders with better places. We will not stop conducting such operations - and, so, kindly cooperate with us. Our intention is always good,” she said.

President Hassan said the government had issued a town planning announcement, saying the process was being carried out because urban sanitation and security are some of the areas in which Tanzania had not done well.

Regarding the Kariakoo market, President Hassan said the government is seeking Sh32 billion for the construction of a modern market in the area.

“We will build a modern market in the same area, which would host 2,500 traders. They will operate in a clean facility for their businesses,” she said.

“I want tehe Kariakoo project to start immediately because the money is there,” she said.

Kariakoo market which was a business hub for the East African countries, caught fire in July.

In another development, President Hassan said the construction of the Tanzanite Bridge has reached 97 percent and may be opened during the celebration of the 60th anniversary of Independence.

The Tanzanite Bridge connects the Aga Khan Hospital area with Coco Beach via the sea. Completion of the construction of the bridge will reduce traffic jams for users of Ali Hassan Mwinyi Road, especially the Selander Bridge.