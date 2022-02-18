President Samia's talks with Lissu raises new hopes of reconciliation

By Gadiosa Lamtey More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s meeting with opposition leader Tundu Lissu in Brussels has renewed hopes of political reconciliation in the country.

President Hassan held a brief talk with Mr Lissu on Wednesday during her tour of Belgium, which followed he visit to France.

This is her first visit to those countries - and the first meeting between the two Tanzanian leaders after President Hassan succeeded her predecessor, the late President John Magufuli who died last March.

Mr Lissu was first flown to Belgium for specialised treatment after surviving an assassination attempt in Dodoma on September 7, 2017.

Lissu who is Chadema's vice chairman and party’s presidential aspirant in the 2020 General Election - fled the country to Belgium shortly after the election results were released.

Also former opposition MPs Godbless Lema and Hezekia Wenje fled the country to Canada.

A statement signed by presidential communications director, Ms Zuhura Yunus, said the two leaders met in Belgium following a request by Mr Lissu.

“The two leaders discussed different issues of interest and welfare for the United Republic of Tanzania,” reads part of the statement.

But, speaking during the interview with radio DW Swahili, President Hassan said she would meet him in Brussels on humanitarian grounds.

“Mr Lissu is my young brother, we will talk and listen to his political problems. But, when it comes to political discussions, I will stand by my political party - as he will do for his However, today, he is coming to see and greet each other as human beings,” she said.

However, yesterday, Mr Lissu revealed six key issues that transpired in their talks, including the terrorism charges against the Chadema chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

I told President Hassan that the Mbowe case is of no benefit to the country or political parties. Rather it only hurts the accused and family members, as well as dividing Tanzanians, Lissu reportedly said.

“I have asked President Hassan to do everything in her presidential capacity to ensure the case is removed from court - and she has promised to work on it,” said Mr Lissu.

Mr Lissu, who is a former Singida East MP, said lifting the ban imposed on opposition political parties to hold rallies and demonstrations was another discussed issue.

According to him, providing the country with a new constitution and new democratic electoral systems through provision of an independent electoral commission was another issue of concern as it would give the Head of state a chance to build a political legacy.

“Through the document, an independent electoral system and electoral laws, the country will assure justice and equality among election candidates and enable the country to hold credible, free and transparent elections,” he said.

Furthermore, he said they discussed about her treatment benefits surviving an assassination attempt and gratuity after being stripped off his legislator status.

“Like Mr Godbless Lema and Mr Hezekia Wenje who fled the country to Canada over security concerns. I asked President Hassan to give us security assurance in order to return home,” he said, reiterating that the 19 Chadema Special Seats MPs were ‘illegally’ holding positions in Parliament and that the Head of State has the huge task in unifying, healing and building national consensus.

But, yesterday Dr Stephen Kimondo of the University of Iringa (UoI) said the move was good because difference of opinion doesn’t close rooms for dialogue.

“I am very happy for what has happened. I pray for implementation of what has been discussed,” he said.

A political analyst and Ubungo lawmaker, Prof Kitila Mkumbo, said the country needs political stability - and the Lissu/Hassanmeeting was healthy for the country welfare.

“The President has promised to open the country economically and politically. This is only possible through meeting stakeholders including leaders of opposition political parties,” he said.

An independent political analyst, Mr Buberwa Kaiza said President Hassan had a pending agenda of meeting Mr Lissu in Brussels, noting however that the EU played an important role.

“From what transpired during the 2019 and 2020 elections, President Hassan is taking her own political stances which I’m 60 to 70 percent sure that she will implement due to her influence as CCM chairperson,” he said.

The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) political science lecturer, Dr Richard Mbunda said holding discussion wasn’t what matters, rather implementing what had been agreed.

In a statement, the Tanzania Centre for Democracy (TCD) said it was an important step for exercising politics of the country’s interest, “After this meeting, members of the TCD strengthen cooperation,” reads a statement signed by TCD executive director, Ms Bernadetha Kafuko