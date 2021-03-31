President Samia signals continuity in choice of Mpango as VP

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. That President Samia Suluhu Hassan will maintain Tanzania’s tempo in implementing mega projects became clearer yesterday when she appointed Dr Philip Mpango as Vice President.

The assumption is based on the role that Dr Mpango had played in designing and actual execution of Tanzania’s development blue- prints in the last decade.

Apart from his days as an econ- omist with the World Bank, Dr Mpango was also the principal supervisor for the preparation of Tanzania’s Five Year Development Plan that ran between financial year 2011/12 and 2015/16.

This was the time he joined the public service and worked as executive secretary for the Planning Commission.

His other previous positions of head of the President’s economic advisory unit, acting Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as well as personal assistant to the President (Economic Affairs) all meant that he was a key player in the country’s economic development efforts.

In his role as Finance minister under President John Magufuli, Dr Mpango was a key figure in the sourcing and disbursement of development funds for the implementation of mega projects, including the standard gauge railway (SGR) line, the Nyerere Hydropower project along the Rufiji River and purchasing of aircraft for Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) among others. Analysts say the choice of Dr Mpango signalled President Hassan’s continuity agenda.

“Dr Mpango has had numer- ous contributions in preparing the National Development Plan and he even pushed the execution of mega projects that were initiated by President John Magufuli where he even prepared them in the national budget,” said Prof Delphin Rwegasira of the University of Dar es Salaam’s (UDSM) Economics Department.

Economist Prof Samwel Wangwe shared similar sentiments: “Dr Mpango worked in the Planning Commission for a long time and therefore, he is well versed with economic issues,” he said.

Prof Haji Semboja of the UDSM, said the decision to nominate Dr Mpango as Vice President is because he has the expertise to supervise plans, evaluate and ensure execution.

“He has institutional memory and experience because he has worked in international organizations including the World Bank, so is well versed with the systems,” he said.

According to him, Dr Mpango as the next VP spells continuity of projects that were implemented in the last five years where both President Hassan and him helped to push.

Political analysts say the appointment was an indication that the new government will consist of a strong leadership that would promote more professionalism in the conduct of government business and bring change in the country.

ACT-Wazelendo party leader Zitto Kabwe said President must have considered various factors in making the nomination.

“The President has appointed a person who she believes will work with her well to deliver on the mandate she has. I congratulate Dr Mpango for the call to serve in a higher office. Both Samia and Mpango would deliver better services to people and restore our democracy,” he said.