President Samia strikes deal with World Bank in New York

Dar es Salaam. The World Bank has expressed its commitment to help Tanzania combat Covid-19 and improve business relations.

WB also says it is willing to support Covid-19 vaccine procurement, uptake, and deployment through the International Development Association (IDA).

This was revealed during the meeting between the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass and President Samia Suluhu Hassan in New York on Tuesday.

On their discussion according to the WB’s statement President Malpass praised Tanzania’s efforts to improve the business environment and facilitate private sector-led growth through regulatory reforms.

“Malpass raised the importance of electricity access, affordable housing, and digital infrastructure through regional solutions to improve efficiency and create more competitive markets,” reads the statement from World Bank.

He also emphasized the importance of debt transparency and encouraged careful selection of investment programs and their financing sources,” read part of the statement.

The two are in the United States to attend the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (Unga).

President Samia is expected to address the Unga on September 23.