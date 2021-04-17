President Samia Suluhu commissions 386 cadet officers

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Saturday, April 17, 2021 commissioned 386 cadet officers after completing trainings at the Tanzania Military Academy in Arusha.

The event that was broadcasted from the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, was attended by Vice President Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Defence and National Services minister Elias Kwandikwa.

Others present are the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) chief of defence forces General Venance Mabeyo, National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai, Chief Secretary (CS) ambassador Hussein Kattanga, academy head Jackson Mwaseba, Education minister Joyce Ndalichako, Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba and several other government officers and ordinary citizens.

Speaking during the event, Brig Gen Mwaseba said a total of 386 had been commissioned to the new roles of cadet officers; 335 male and 51 female as well as seven others from the Kingdom of Eswatini and neighbouring Kenya.

“They also include 17 others who received their trainings in Burundi, China, India, Kenya, Morocco, Germany and the US,” he said.

He said 158 trainees were enrolled in 2017 for the degree in military scientific trainings, while 244 others were admitted last year for a one year training programme.

According to him, 26 trainees couldn’t complete trainings due to different reasons including sickness, absenteeism and abandoning the session.

Earlier, President Hassan presented award to Mr Williard Gosberth, Emmanuel Raymond, Kebacho Jonathan, Elizabeth Mateko, Mandago Enock, Yohana Nyavanga, Swalehe Mbunda, Kelvin Omondi and Fatuma Masanja for best performance in different areas.

They include the overall best performers, best trainees academics, fields, female and from a neighbouring country.

Commissioning the officers, President Hassan said she entitled the officers with new roles according to powers conferred to her through the United Republic Constitution and the National Security Act.