President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s 10 key government priorities

Some of the issues include improving business through implementation of the blueprint as well as building an enabling environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and improving the climate of business by attracting Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) in order to meet the country’s industrialization targets.

By Louis Kalumbia More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Sunday, April 18, 2021 ten issues of priority that her government will be implementing in the next four years.

President Hassan outlined the issues in Dodoma during the national conference to pray for departed leader, Dr John Magufuli and pray for the new union President Hassan as well as her Zanzibar counterpart, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

Speaking during the meeting, President Hassan said her government will prioritize preservation of the national values that include peace, unity, union, solidarity and the Holly Zanzibar Revolution; promoting the country’s economy and translate to the people’s lives in order to fight poverty and escalating war on corruption, theft, fraud and embezzlement of government resources.

The Head of State mentioned other issues as strengthening discipline and accountability, reforming the public service and reviewing worker’s welfare; improving social services including health, education and access to safe and clean water; promoting justice, freedom and democracy as well as concluding implementation of strategic projects and starting the new ones.

“Others are improving business through implementation of the blueprint as well as building an enabling environment for Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and improving the climate of business by attracting Foreign Domestic Investment (FDI) in the effort to meet the country’s industrialization dreams,” she said.

Advertisement

According to her, the ten issues were not new because they have been implemented by the fifth phase leadership.

Tabling his paper during the event titled: Key lessons left by President Magufuli, the chief cleric Abubakary Zubeir said patriotism, humanity, resolving people’s chronic problems and strengthening the country’s diplomacy abroad were key lessons left by the departed leader.

“He taught us to be brave and be courageous in decision making and push for things we want to happen. He built integrity and trust to public servants, fought against the vices and encouraged the nation to put God forward,” he said.

Discussing the importance of thanking God for everything, The Head Bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Fredrick Shoo said God cannot bring something that can destroy the country and its people.

“It doesn’t mean God has abandoned you when someone or a nation passes at a difficult moment, rather we are supposed to follow His instructions to be strengthened,” he said, adding.

“Through your leadership God has promised to strengthen and consolidate the country’s unity and solidarity because the signs are so open to everyone.”