President Samia Suluhu Hassan sole CCM Chairperson candidate

By Paul Owere More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Two days after she was sworn in, President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to become ruling party CCM’s national chairperson, a post that has been left vacant following the death of her predecessor Dr John Pombe Magufuli.

This comes after an extra ordinary meeting that took place on Saturday afternoon at the part’s sub-office in Dar es Salaam hours after party stalwarts had attended a requiem mass at the Uhuru Stadium.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the meeting deliberated on among other issues, funeral arrangements, Humphrey Polepole said work that was started by Dr John Pombe Magufuli will continue under Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“The Central Committee has discussed on how to fill the position of the Chairperson and has unanimously agreed that Samia Suluhu Hassan will be the sole candidate for the position of chair person,” said Humphrey Polepole.

He said the session chaired by the party's vice-chairman in Zanzibar, Dr Ally Mohamed Shein and vice-chairman mainland, Philip Mangula was also attended by retired party and government leaders including retired presidents Ally Hassan Mwinyi and Jakaya Kikwete; Retired Zanzibar President Amani Abeid Karume and retired Prime Minister John Malecela.

Polepole said the central committee has stated that in the near future there will be a special general meeting to approve the name of President Samia Suluhu Hassan as CCM chairperson.

"This meeting should be organized and held soon from today. As is our custom, the general meeting is preceded by a meeting of the central council to fill the vacancy, ”said Polepole.

Though Mr Polepole did not mention other issues apart from the funeral of the late president other pressing issues that the party has to deal with is the position of the Vice President which fell vacant after Ms Hassan took oath of office of the President on Friday.







