President Samia swears-in Mavura as envoy to South Korea

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on September 27, sworn in Mr Togolani Mavura as Tanzania’s ambassador to South Korea.

Mr Mavura was sworn in Dodoma alongside the Head of Public Service Commission (PSC), Mathew Kilama, in a ceremony that was also graced by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Ambassador Liberata Mulamula.

Prior to his latest appointment, Mr Mavura was the assistant secretary to Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete.

He holds Masters degree in Leadership and Development, from Kings College London, Post Graduate Diploma in Management of Foreign Service from the Mozambique-Tanzania Centre for Foreign Relations, and a bachelor degree in Political Science and Public Administration, International Relations from the University of Dar es Salaam.