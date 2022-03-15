President Samia swears in Polepole and Njombe RC

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the government has big expectations from the newly Tanzania’s High Commissioner to Malawi Mr Humphrey Polepole and Njombe’s Regional Commissioner Waziri Kindamba.

Speaking shortly after swearing in the duo at the State House in Chamwino, Dodoma, Polepole was tasked to foster Tanzania’s diplomatic relations both political and economic while at Njombe, the new RC’s task is to address the long lasting challenge of malnutrition.

“I believe before reporting to his post in Malawi, Polepole will have to go through some training and we will talk before he leaves,” she said.

“In Njombe, we have seen that regardless of being one of food producing regions there is a problem of nutrition, but also I urge you to continue campaigning for vaccination against Covid-19 as we have heard there are new variants,” the President added.

Polepole and Kindamba’s appointment was announced in Monday evening, through a statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Zuhura Yunus.

Prior to the appointment the outspoken Polepole was Member of Parliament and before that he was CCM's Secretary of Publicity and Ideology.

Advertisement

Kindamba was the director general of the Tanzania Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL).