President Samia to address Dar es Salaam elders on Friday

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan will on May 7, 2021 Dar es Salaam elders at a meeting to be held at Mlimani City Hall with over 900 elders expected to attend.

This was stated today by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Abubakar Kunenge who said a special procedure was followed to pick the elders who will meet the president and others should monitor the meeting through various media outlets.

“We urge those who have been invited to attend this meeting to come in time, we expect that by 2: 00 pm all the elders will have arrived. And the arrangements of how they will get to the venue will be communicated to them, plus transportation,”

The regional commissioner thanked the president for choosing the region because she could have chosen any other region instead of Dar es Salaam.

“ I hope that by speaking with the elders in the city she will have spoken to all elders across the country,” he said.

The address to the elders comes just two days after the President’s state visit to Kenya where she met business people in Nairobi