President Samia to launch Covid-19 vaccination exercise today

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is set to launch the Covid-19 vaccination drive today July 28 in the commercial capital with President Samia Suluhu expected to lead the nation against the pandemic by receiving her first Covid-19 jab.

The launch sees Tanzania join the rest of the world in the inoculation exercise leaving behind Burundi and Eritrea as the only countries that are yet to sanction the drive.

The vaccine which arrived in the country on July 24, 2021 was donated by the United States government through the World Health Organization's Covax initiative

According to a statement released on Monday, July 26, by the Minister of Health, Dr Dorothy Gwajima President Samia will be vaccinated at the launch of the Covid-19 immunization campaign in Tanzania.

“After the launch the Ministry of Health will continue with other procedures for the distribution of the vaccine which will be made available at various health centers across the country.

“ Launch of vaccination exercise sets a precedent for our nation in advancing the fight against Covid-19 as a specific addition to other ways of fighting against the pandemic including hand washing with clean running water and soap, wearing face masks especially in dangerous areas with mass gathering,” reads part of the statement.

The Tanzanian government joined the Covax facility program for the vaccine on June 15 this year.

On July 24 this year Dr Gwajima led the reception of the cargo carrying the vaccine which came in a dose of 1,058,400 in the first phase, where she said the government plans to vaccinate 60 percent of all Tanzanians.

“Priority will be given to frontline workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health issues,” she said.