President Samia to launch Mwinyi’s autobiography in Dar

Dar es Salaam. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to launch the autobiography of the Retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi on Saturday May 8.

A statement issued by the Office of the Retired President Mwinyi, stated that the book is set to be launched at the Julius Nyerere International Conference Center (JNICC) in Dar es Salaam.

Several guests are expected to attend the event including the President of Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, Retired President Jakaya Kikwete, retired presidents of Zanzibar, Amani Abeid Karume, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and senior leaders of the public sector, private sector, regional and international organizations.

Other guests that are also expected to attend the launch are representatives of civil society organizations, and higher education institutions.

The statement says that the book, titled “Mzee Ruksa: Journey of My Life" was published through a project to preserve records of retired leaders in Tanzania and other countries in Africa coordinated by the Uongozi Institute.

Stating on the book’s content, the statement says that the book that was published by Mkuki and Nyota contains the life stories of President Mwinyi from his birth in Mkuranga district, Coast Region and until when he was elected as the President of Tanzania.

It also speaks of the various challenges he faced during his leadership and the decisions he took to overcome them and the consequences of the decisions he made during his tenure.

"It has been almost 25 years since I ended my tenure as the president of our nation. The writing of this book required me to look back to where I came from, to evaluate what happened in my life and what by the grace of God I was able to do in my personal life,” reads part of the retired President Mwinyi.

The statement said that the book will be available at the publisher's store and other bookstores and various libraries in the country “but also the book will be available online on Amazon and African Books Collective.”