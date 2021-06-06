President Samia to meet 10,000 women in Dodoma

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to meet more than 10,000 women from the Dodoma region on Tuesday.

This was said on June 6, 2021 by Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Anthony Mtaka while speaking to reporters in Dodoma.

Mtaka said President Samia will speak to the women of the region on behalf of all women across the country at the Jakaya Kikwete Convention Hall, a meeting whose agenda is yet to be known.

He said women from various groups from the districts in Dodoma and surrounding areas have been invited to participate.

"At least groups like women members of parliament regardless of their political parties, councilors and groups like entrepreneurs, and all kinds of women will have the opportunity to be represented by their peers," he said.

Mtaka who was speaking to journalists for the first time since he was appointed RC called on invited journalists to work closely with him.